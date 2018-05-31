Catholic World News

Congo archdiocese suspends sacraments due to Ebola epidemic

May 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has ordered a temporary halt to the administration of the sacraments in his archdiocese, in response to an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus. The sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation, Holy Orders, and Extreme Unction will not be administered. Mass will be celebrated, but reception of Communion cannot involve physical contact.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!