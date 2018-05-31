Catholic World News

Pope extends term of special envoy to Medjugorje

May 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has renewed the mandate of Archbishop Henryk Hoser as apostolic visitor to Medjugorje. The Polish prelate has been asked to supervise pastoral care for the thousands of pilgrims visiting a Franciscan parish in the town where regular appearances of the Virgin Mary have been claimed.



A special Vatican commission investigating the authenticity of the reported apparitions, commissioned in 2010, has completed its work. But the commission’s report has not yet been made public.

