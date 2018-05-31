Catholic World News

Pope sending abuse investigators back to troubled Chilean diocese

May 31, 2018

Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Msgr. Jordi Bertomeu, who led a Vatican investigation of sex abuse in Chile earlier this year, will return to the South American country to “advance the process of reparation” in the troubled Osorno diocese, the Vatican has announced.

The Vatican also announced that Pope Francis intends to send a pastoral letter to the Church in Chile.

No date has been set for either the release of the papal message or the visit by the Vatican emissaries.

Osorno became the focal point of the scandal in Chile in 2015, when Pope Francis appointed Bishop Juan Barros to head the diocese. The appointment generated intense opposition, because of the bishop’s close ties with Father Fernando Karadima, who had already been found guilty of sexual abuse.

