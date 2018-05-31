Catholic World News

Joint Catholic-Orthodox church to be built in Ukraine

May 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, joined a prelate of the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church at the consecration of the cornerstone. Ukraine’s Orthodox faithful are divided into the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate), and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church. Only the first is canonically recognized by other Orthodox churches; the second body is the largest of the three.

