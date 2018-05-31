Catholic World News

Church building in Venezuela seized by local government group

May 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “They have insulted the faith on many occasions, scratching highly offensive graffiti on the parish buildings,” a bishop said. “They want to damage the image of the priests and the diocese, and so they damage beautiful works of art with expletives and major insults.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!