Priest’s assignment to St. Louis parish rescinded over parent concerns

May 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “While there is no reason Father Jiang could not or should not be assigned to a parish with a school, at the same time, I realize that very few priests have been exonerated in the courts as has Father Jiang,” Archbishop Robert Carlson said in a letter. “Unfortunately, the level of your concern is a sign of the healing which still needs to take place in the Church when dealing with historical abuse.”

