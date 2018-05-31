Catholic World News

Honor killing in Catholic family shocks Indian state

May 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The murder “has triggered a debate in [the state of] Kerala about discrimination against Christians of lower-caste origin by upper-caste Christians,” according to the report.

