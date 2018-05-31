Catholic World News

South Korean bishop cried when Trump canceled summit with North Korea

May 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “America wants North Korea to eliminate all nuclear weapons; North Korea wants the ultimate guarantee of its security, but we must walk together,” said Bishop Lazarus You Heung-sik of Daejeon. “It takes dialogue, negotiations, patience.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!