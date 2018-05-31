Catholic World News

India: 2017 saw 20% increase in atrocities against Christians, says lawyer

May 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “When you go to police, they hardly cooperate and often refuse to register complaints,” said the director of a religious-rights group. “We could file only 25 criminal cases, as against the 240+ incidents reported in the year.”

