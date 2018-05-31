Catholic World News

Pontifical Mission Societies prepare for 2019 ‘extraordinary missionary month’

May 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis announced last year that October 2019 would be observed as an “extraordinary missionary month.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!