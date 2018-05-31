Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Poland’s independence

May 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In the late 18th century, Germany, Austria, and Russia partitioned Poland; in 1918, Poland’s independence was restored. Pope Francis told Polish pilgrims, “As you celebrate in Lednica the centenary of the recovery of the independence of your country, as St. John Paul II used to do, also kiss Polish soil on my behalf. I entrust you to the protection of Mary Queen of Poland and I bless you from my heart.”

