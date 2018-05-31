Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox delegation visits Pope

May 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, who led the delegation, paid tribute to Christian culture, expressed gratitude for the 2017 veneration of St. Nicholas’ relics in Russia, and said that an important Russian Orthodox icon of the Crucifixion would likewise be temporarily conveyed to Rome so that pilgrims could venerate it.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!