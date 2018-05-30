Catholic World News

Hong Kong diocese launches campaign for release of underground Chinese bishop

May 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The justice-and-peace commission of the Hong Kong diocese has made an appeal for the release of Bishop Augustine Cui Tai of Xuanhua, who was arrested in April. The bishop is recognized by the Holy See but not by Beijing; his current status and whereabouts are unknown.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!