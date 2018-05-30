Catholic World News

At papal audience, a Korean ‘unity’ show without North Korean participants

May 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on May 30, Pope Francis welcomed a Korean Tae Knondo team. The Pope said that their exhibition at the audience was “a show of the will for peace, the two Koreas together.” The Pontiff was evidently not aware that although a joint exhibition had been planned, the North Korean members of the team had pulled out.

