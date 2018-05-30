Catholic World News

Fulani herdsmen attack seminary in Nigeria

May 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on This Day (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: “For the Fulani herdsmen to attack us,” said Bishop Charles Hammawa of Jalingo, “is an indication that the security situation in this country has become extremely bad.” No lives were lost, though a priest was shot in the leg.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

