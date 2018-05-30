Catholic World News

Pope devotes Wednesday general audience to Confirmation’s sacramental signs

May 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for a video of the Pope’s May 30 general audience. On May 23, Pope Francis began a series of weekly general audiences devoted to the Sacrament of Confirmation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!