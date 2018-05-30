Catholic World News

Bolivian cardinal-designate denies rumors of a wife and children

May 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “As a result of the false accusation which is being spread in the media regarding my private life, it is my duty to declare and emphatically make clear that its content does not correspond to the truth,” said Cardinal-designate Toribio Ticona, 81, following a report on a Spanish-language blog. “If these accusations persist, I will have no problem filing a libel lawsuit against those promoting or propagating this.” The blog stood by its allegations.

