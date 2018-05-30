Catholic World News

Leading Italian cardinal says Pope is not a Marxist, but is a critic of capitalism without ethics

May 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti of Perugia, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, was discussing a recent book on the Pontiff.

