Para-police forces attack Jesuit university in Nicaragua

May 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Universidad Centroamericana de Nicaragua pledged to stand with Nicaragua’s people and continue to work for justice, peace, and democracy in the face of repression by Daniel Ortega’s leftist regime.

