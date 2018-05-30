Catholic World News

Leading Russian Orthodox official says he and Pope share sense of urgency about persecuted Christians

May 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department of External Church Relations, granted an interview as he took part in a three-day Russian Orthodox pilgrimage to Rome.

