Cardinal Nichols, in statement on Irish referendum, affirms pro-life commitment

May 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Our commitment to mothers and their unborn children remains unchanged,” the English prelate said in his statement. “We must do all we can to ensure that the deliberate taking of an unborn human life is not an option that anyone would choose.”

