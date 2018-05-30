Catholic World News

Death threats made against Italy’s president after he blocks populist government

May 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Daily Telegraph

CWN Editor's Note: In a front-page article, L’Osservatore Romano warned of a “worrying deterioration of the civic sense” as threats were made against President Sergio Mattarella.

