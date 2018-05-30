Catholic World News

New apostolic nuncio arrives in South Korea, conveys Pope’s wishes for peace and reconciliation

May 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis “told me, ‘Please assure the Korean people and also the bishops that he will continue praying that future generations will have a future of stability and prosperity,’” said Archbishop Alfred Xuereb, who served as second private secretary to Pope Benedict. In other developments, a top North Korean official traveled to the US for talks on a Trump-Kim summit.

