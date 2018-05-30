Catholic World News

Catholic diocese parts ways with the Maine Council of Churches

May 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Portland Press-Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Deeley of Portland cited the ecumenical body’s decision to adopt positions by majority (rather than unanimous) vote. Thus, “our continuing participation could result in me advocating for two different, and even contradictory, positions,” the bishop wrote. “What I advocate for cannot be simply determined by a majority vote.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!