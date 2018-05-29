Catholic World News

Bulgarian Catholics worried by new religion law barring foreign help

May 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Church leaders in Bulgaria are concerned about a proposal to bar foreign support for religious bodies in that country. The legislation is aimed primarily at Muslims, but could have a serious impact on Bulgaria’s tiny Catholic community.

