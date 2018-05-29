Catholic World News

‘Non-practicing Christians’ form largest religious bloc in Western Europe

May 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: A Pew Forum survey has found that “non-practicing Christians” form the largest religious bloc in the nations of Western Europe. While 91% of the people in Western Europe are baptized, Pew finds, only 71% currently identify themselves as Christians, and just 22% attend church services. Pew categorizes 46% of the region’s population as “non-practicing Christians.”



In what may be a noteworthy result of the survey, among those “non-practicing Christians” an overwhelming majority—87%—report that they have raised or are raising their children as Christians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!