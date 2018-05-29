Catholic World News

Peru’s cardinal-designate received death threats for speaking out against pollution

May 29, 2018

CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Pedro Barreto, SJ, “was not afraid to risk his life at times when he had to denounce and oppose powerful interests on issues related to mining companies,” said the executive secretary of the Pan-Amazonian Church Network.

