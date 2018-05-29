Catholic World News

Fulani violence against Nigeria’s Christians hits record high

May 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Communities are being wiped away in a manner that can only be likened to ethnic cleansing,” said the archbishop of Lagos, the nation’s largest city. “Human life, a most sacred gift from God, has become of less value than cattle in this part of the world.”

