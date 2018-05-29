Catholic World News

Bangladesh’s cardinal: ‘we are small in number, but we play a leading role’

May 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “in Bangladesh we are few, but 95% of the faithful consistently practice the teachings of the Gospel, unlike Western countries, where Christians represent the majority of the population, but few practice,” said Cardinal Patrick D’Rozario of Dhaka.

