Iran: Prison doctors abuse and deny treatment to persecuted women

May 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Religious repression in largely Shia Muslim Iran extends beyond Christians to other religious minorities—in this case, Sufi Muslim dervishes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

