US dioceses contributed over $58M to hurricane, earthquake victims

May 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Special collections were taken up following Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria, and a major earthquake in Mexico.

