Catholic World News

Irish prelate calls for evangelization following referendum

May 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “I am deeply saddened that we appear to have obliterated the right to life of all unborn children from our constitution,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland. “It is indeed a missionary time, a time for new evangelization ... This is our time for mission and teaching the truth of the Gospel.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!