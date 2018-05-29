Catholic World News

Mexico’s bishops pay tribute to cardinal on 25th anniversary of assassination

May 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on Conferencia del Episcopado Mexicano

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Juan Jesús Posadas Ocampo of Guadalajara (1926-1993) was assassinated in an airport parking lot. His successor said he believed that Cardinal Posadas was murdered by the police—contrary to the government’s official position that he was killed accidentally by drug traffickers who mistook the prelate for another intended victim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!