Italian president names interim prime minister until fresh elections

May 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The division in Italy between supporters and skeptics of the EU has helped lead to “an institutional crisis without precedent,” in the words of the Vatican’s newspaper’s prominent front-page coverage of the story.

