You are called to affirm the right to life, Pope tells Catholic doctors

May 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking of the “Church’s mission to promote and defend human life from its conception to its natural end,” the Pope told members of the World Federation of the Catholic Medical Associations (FIAMC) that they “are called upon to affirm the centrality of the patient as a person and his dignity with his inalienable rights, primarily the right to life.” The association is hosting a conference devoted to “Holiness in life and the medical profession, from Humanae vitae to Laudato si’.”

