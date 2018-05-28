Irish voters repeal pro-life constitutional amendment by 2-to-1 margin
May 28, 2018
» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic
CWN Editor's Note: In 1983, Irish voters approved the Eighth Amendment in a 67%-33% vote. After voters repealed the amendment by a 66%-34% margin on May 25, John McGuirk of the Save the Eighth campaign said, “Shortly, legislation will be introduced that will allow babies to be killed in our country. We will oppose that legislation.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
May. 28, 2018 2:46 PM ET USA
If popular myth is true, Ireland, like Mexico, used to be a Catholic country. My brother visited there recently. The only public evidence of Catholicism during his visit was violence between "Catholics" and Protestants in Belfast.