Catholic World News

Irish voters repeal pro-life constitutional amendment by 2-to-1 margin

May 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: In 1983, Irish voters approved the Eighth Amendment in a 67%-33% vote. After voters repealed the amendment by a 66%-34% margin on May 25, John McGuirk of the Save the Eighth campaign said, “Shortly, legislation will be introduced that will allow babies to be killed in our country. We will oppose that legislation.”

