Catholic World News

Irish voters repeal pro-life constitutional amendment by 2-to-1 margin

May 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: In 1983, Irish voters approved the Eighth Amendment in a 67%-33% vote. After voters repealed the amendment by a 66%-34% margin on May 25, John McGuirk of the Save the Eighth campaign said, “Shortly, legislation will be introduced that will allow babies to be killed in our country. We will oppose that legislation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: Randal Mandock - May. 28, 2018 2:46 PM ET USA

    If popular myth is true, Ireland, like Mexico, used to be a Catholic country. My brother visited there recently. The only public evidence of Catholicism during his visit was violence between "Catholics" and Protestants in Belfast.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

An Introduction To Moral Theology, 2nd ed. (William E. May)