Nigeria’s Christians hold peaceful nationwide protest following murder of priests

May 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on The Eagle

CWN Editor's Note: “We must continue to work for peace with the support of the grace which comes to us every day from God,” Cardinal John Onaiyekan of Abuja told journalists. “We who are Christians need to counter the evil intentions of those who desire a nation that is soaked in blood.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

