Family is center of society, Pope reminds Rome’s police

May 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At a May 25 audience with police officials of the Rome, who were accompanied by their families, Pope Francis concentrated on the importance of family life. “The family is the first community where one teaches and learns to love,” he said.

