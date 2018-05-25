Catholic World News

Peru Church takes special collection for refugees from Venezuela

May 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Church in Venezuela is taking up a special collection for the support of refugees who have left Venezuela to escape that country’s economic and political collapse. An estimated 4 million people—about 12% of the country’s population—have left Venezuela, causing the largest refugee crisis in the history of Latin America.

