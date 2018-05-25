Catholic World News

Pope dedicates weekday Mass to the ‘noble Chinese people’

May 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: During his May 24 homily, Pope Francis preached on poverty and attachment to riches.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!