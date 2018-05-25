Catholic World News
‘Choose life for mothers and babies,’ Archbishop Martin pleads
May 25, 2018
» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh is Primate of All Ireland.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
