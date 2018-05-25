Catholic World News

Irish PM renews call to repeal pro-life constitutional amendment

May 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on LifeNews.com

CWN Editor's Note: As Irish voters prepared to go to the polls, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that the amendment has led to a “legacy of shame.”

