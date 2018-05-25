Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop says there is ‘plan to Islamicize the Christian areas’

May 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation (191 million people), is 50% Muslim and 40% Christian, with 10% adhering to indigenous beliefs. “We are not speaking of Boko Haram this time,” said Bishop Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe; instead, he spoke of attacks on Christians by members of the Fulani people.

