Catholic World News

Bishop criticizes UK Government for spending billions renewing Trident nuclear submarine

May 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on Scottish Catholic Observer

CWN Editor's Note: “We believe in the dignity and right to life of every human being and that nuclear weapons violate that dignity and threaten that life,” said Bishop William Nolan, who leads the Scottish bishops’ justice and peace commission. “The decision by Parliament to spend billions of pounds renewing the UK’s arsenal of mass destruction in times of austerity is not a commitment to peacebuilding.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

