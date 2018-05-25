Catholic World News
Nicaragua cardinal says talks at impasse, suspended indefinitely
May 25, 2018
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: Nicaragua’s bishops had attempted to mediate between Daniel Ortega’s repressive leftist regime and opposition leaders.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!