Catholic World News

Everyone must have affordable health care, Vatican diplomat says

May 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, the Vatican’s representative at UN agencies in Geneva, made his remarks at the 71st World Health Assembly.

