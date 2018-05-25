Catholic World News

G7 nations reject Venezuelan election result

May 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing Venezuela’s bishops, the G7 nations—which include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States—stated that the recent Venezuelan presidential election lacks legitimacy and credibility.

