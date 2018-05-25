Catholic World News

Prominent defector discusses North Korea’s relationship with religion

May 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Unlike traditional communist countries, North Korea is unique,” a former diplomat writes in a new memoir. “North Korea destroyed all places of worship and blamed it on American bombers” and “made people worship their leader.”

