Punggye-ri nuclear site destroyed in North Korea

May 25, 2018

AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (5/25 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story. The Vatican newspaper also highlighted the North Korean government’s warning of a nuclear showdown.

