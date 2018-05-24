Catholic World News

Providence College official puts restraining order on graduate who defended marriage

May 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: An official at Providence College has obtained a restraining order to bar Michael Smalanskas, a recent graduate, from the Rhode Island campus. Smalanskas, who received threats after posting messages defending traditional marriage, had complained that the Catholic school failed to protect him—and in fact encouraged hostility. Kristine Goodwin, the vice president, of student affairs, said that Smalanskas himself was a threat, reporting that he “glared at me.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!